This Hilarious 'Money Meme' Is Perfect Antidote To End Of The Month Woes

Every gainfully employed member of the society can relate to the excitement that the words "salary has been credited" can generate. Less exciting, though, is the onslaught of rent, bills, payments and utilities that arrive soon after, draining much of the credited salary. As the end of the month nears and nearly everyone bemoans their bank balance (or lack thereof), Twitter has come up with a hilarious meme to make things seem a little brighter. After all, laughter makes everything better.
The hilarious money meme, which compares a wad of cash in one hand to only a hundred buck in the other, has gone viral on the microblogging website.
Take a look at some of the best money meme tweets below:
*Karan Johar movie*— sarcastic_ladkaa 🌐 (@Unsakht) May 30, 2019
Budget vs Collection pic.twitter.com/vvjdVOHuls
My weekly alcohol budget vs my savings 😢 pic.twitter.com/PYgpTwdo1o— Sober Bewda (@SoberBewda) May 29, 2019
Client expectations Vs Client budget 🤣🤣🤣 #Moneymemes#Budget#memesdaily#moneyfunny#punepic.twitter.com/znBPfdyyDw— Red ka bachelor (@RjAkkiiRedfm) May 29, 2019
Pic 1: Salary Credited..— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 29, 2019
Pic 2: After 3 Days.. pic.twitter.com/qgiViKPuLd
CTC vs The actual salary pic.twitter.com/MHEvWRnLA3— Abhinav Rai (@abhinavrai327) May 29, 2019
* In Joota churaayi rasam at indian wedding *— Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) May 28, 2019
Pic1- Actual Price of shoes
Pic2- What your sister in law demands pic.twitter.com/tJLZ3AQHyP
Education loan vs Campus Placement pic.twitter.com/A7dpY8pgAI— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 29, 2019
for the same dish:— Nilotpal (@BhartiNilotpal) May 29, 2019
Restaurant vs Street Food pic.twitter.com/dXF04PQDRk
1. Money gave to mom given by relatives— sachin🏏🏏 (@imsachin100) May 28, 2019
2. Money that mom return me
😢 pic.twitter.com/Q5qWnHWxTc
Parents spending on me and my brother— Divya 🎈 (@ambertonic_) May 28, 2019
Vs
Parents spending on themselves pic.twitter.com/9xeoUjy2tf
Which money meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.trending news