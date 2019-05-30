This Hilarious 'Money Meme' Is Perfect Antidote To End Of The Month Woes

The hilarious money meme has gone viral on Twitter.

Every gainfully employed member of the society can relate to the excitement that the words "salary has been credited" can generate. Less exciting, though, is the onslaught of rent, bills, payments and utilities that arrive soon after, draining much of the credited salary. As the end of the month nears and nearly everyone bemoans their bank balance (or lack thereof), Twitter has come up with a hilarious meme to make things seem a little brighter. After all, laughter makes everything better.

The hilarious money meme, which compares a wad of cash in one hand to only a hundred buck in the other, has gone viral on the microblogging website.

Take a look at some of the best money meme tweets below:

My weekly alcohol budget vs my savings 😢 pic.twitter.com/PYgpTwdo1o — Sober Bewda (@SoberBewda) May 29, 2019

Pic 1: Salary Credited..

Pic 2: After 3 Days.. pic.twitter.com/qgiViKPuLd — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 29, 2019

CTC vs The actual salary pic.twitter.com/MHEvWRnLA3 — Abhinav Rai (@abhinavrai327) May 29, 2019

* In Joota churaayi rasam at indian wedding *

Pic1- Actual Price of shoes

Pic2- What your sister in law demands pic.twitter.com/tJLZ3AQHyP — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) May 28, 2019

Education loan vs Campus Placement pic.twitter.com/A7dpY8pgAI — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 29, 2019

for the same dish:

Restaurant vs Street Food pic.twitter.com/dXF04PQDRk — Nilotpal (@BhartiNilotpal) May 29, 2019

1. Money gave to mom given by relatives

2. Money that mom return me

😢 pic.twitter.com/Q5qWnHWxTc — sachin🏏🏏 (@imsachin100) May 28, 2019

Parents spending on me and my brother

Vs

Parents spending on themselves pic.twitter.com/9xeoUjy2tf — Divya 🎈 (@ambertonic_) May 28, 2019

Which money meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.