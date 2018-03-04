This Heartwarming Pakistani Ad About A Mom And Son Is A Hit On Facebook

Almost four minutes long, the video shows a woman getting things ready before she leaves for work. Her son, finishing breakfast, tries to tell her something about his lunchbox. However, she leaves the house in a hurry handing him his lunchbox. You can see he's disappointed that he couldn't tell his mother what he had to.
Things take a happy turn when suddenly during lunch at school a surprise arrives for him. He opens it to find a special snack along with a lovely note from his mother. She tells him through the letter that no matter how busy she gets, she'll always have time to listen to him.
From then on, the boy would find a special note from his mother in his lunchbox every day - each letter more heartening than the other. This continues until one day, the boy surprises his mother.
We won't reveal what the surprise is - we'll just let you watch the video to find out.
Comments
"Best commercial ever!" says one Facebook user. "Very nice words and too good message," says another.
