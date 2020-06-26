This Family's Soulful Rendition Of A Lata Mangeshkar Song Is Winning Hearts

A family was filmed singing in a field in Rajasthan. The video is winning hearts on Twitter.

When a singer of Rekha Bhardwaj's calibre praises a video, you can be sure it is worth listening to. The video in question, which is going steadily viral on Twitter, shows a family singing Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi's 'Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao' from the 1962 movie Professor. The family's melodious rendition of the classic song is winning high praise on Twitter.

The video features Lalchand, a farmer from Punjab who told NDTV that the video was recorded while the family was visiting Rajasthan. It shows him singing in a field in the village of Ganeshgarh along with his wife.

The video was posted on the microblogging platform this Monday by Twitter user Jitendra S Jorawat, who received it over WhatsApp. "Our farmer brothers enjoy like this in their free time... The way they have rendered this duet is praise-worthy," he wrote in Hindi while sharing the video. Watch it below:

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed more than 38,000 times. It has also received a lot of love on the social media platform, collecting over a thousand 'likes' and hundreds of 'retweets' and comments.

Renowned playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj was among those who praised the clip. "Made my morning.. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition," wrote the National Award-winning singer while sharing the video. She added that she had been left "overwhelmed" after watching it.

Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/oO6HjQpJmN — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) June 23, 2020

Singer Mohit Chauhan also complimented the singers.

Singing in the fields...they can feel it.. beautiful. https://t.co/hVGCbSgNDn — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 23, 2020

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, meanwhile, urged his followers to listen to the song, writing that it would bring a smile to their faces.

Many other Twitter users flooded the comments section with praise for the family. "India has got talent," wrote one, while another said: "Beautiful voices."

Last year, Ranu Mondal became an Internet sensation after a video of her singing a Lata Mangeshkar song at a railway station in West Bengal went viral.