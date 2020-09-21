This Dog Dancing At The Sight Of Food Has Netizens In Stitches

Baker Barnes the dog has impressed many with his slick moves.

The sight of a dog dancing to celebrate the arrival of his dinner has left social media users in stitches. Baker Barnes is a golden retriever who lives a "golden life" in San Diego, USA. Baker likes carrots, swimming and lakes, but most of all he likes dinner. He likes dinner so much, in fact, that every night he performs a jig to celebrate the arrival of this much-awaited meal.

A video of Baker dancing at the sight of his food has now gone viral on social media - and people can't stop gushing over the talented dog.

The video began to gain attention after it was shared on the hugely popular Twitter and Instagram accounts of 'We Rate Dogs'. It shows Baker getting excited at the sight of his owner descending the stairs with his meal. Clearly too happy to stay still, the dog begins performing a little tap dance that has thousands of people charmed.

"This is Baker. He dances when it's dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps," wrote 'We Rate Dogs' while sharing the clip.

This is Baker. He dances when it's dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps pic.twitter.com/3Cn8t54uPz — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 20, 2020

The video has garnered over 9.7 lakh views on Twitter and more than 3 lakh views on Instagram. Thousands of people dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section, while others praised the dog's dancing skills.

Some felt that 14 out of 10 was still too low a rating for the talented Baker.

Too low rating. More like 100000000/10 — Kaleb B| SPOOKY TIME (@PoltergustG00) September 20, 2020

his win would be too easy — lauren (@laurxnm) September 21, 2020

Others shared videos of their own dancing dogs.

This is my first time seeing my bubba Frodo do his own tippy taps when seeing me after awhile! ???? pic.twitter.com/2upsLedzU3 — lisa lynn ???? (@mostlylisa1) September 20, 2020

Many thought that Baker's dance was totally relatable. Who, after all, has never performed a little mental jig at the sight of food?

This dog and me have the same feelings forward food — Anthony Nelson (@AnthonyNelson25) September 20, 2020

What do you think of Baker and his dance? Let us know using the comments section.