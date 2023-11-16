This Company Will Pay You Over ₹ 1,60,000 To Watch Famous Christmas Movies

People watch holiday movies during Christmas time.

The American company BloomsyBox is seeking a Christmas movie enthusiast to watch 12 Hallmark Christmas movies and receive $2,000. The chosen critics will share their opinions about each film on Instagram. The designated holiday movie critic will assess films according to criteria such as the festivity factor, chemistry check, tearjerker test, and replay value.

In addition to the monetary compensation, the company will furnish the holiday movie critic with hot cocoa, two pairs of UGG socks, a one-year subscription to Peacock, and a 12-month flower subscription that ensures a fresh bouquet is delivered every month.

"We've devised an ironclad rating system designed to stand up to the scrutiny of even the most steadfast of scrooges. To combat nostalgia and recency bias, we want to make sure our winner is fully immersed in the Hallmark Christmas movie-watching experience. So on top of paying them $2,000, we'll provide an ample supply of Ghirardelli hot cocoa, along with two pairs of ultra-cozy chenille socks from UGG. So you have convenient access to all the movies, and you'll also receive a generous budget to cover a one-year Peacock subscription," the website said.

"As a final bonus, to help fend off those post-Christmas blues, BloomsyBox will provide our winner with a 12-month flower subscription, delivering them a seasonal, sustainably sourced fresh bouquet straight to their door each month," the company's offer read.

Here are the names of the 12 holiday movies:

1. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)

2. Crown for Christmas (2015)

3. The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014)

4. Christmas Getaway (2017)

5. Journey Back to Christmas (2016)

6. Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022)

7. Family for Christmas (2015)

8. Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

9. Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

10. A Royal Christmas (2014)

11. Northpole (2014)

12. The Christmas Train (2017)