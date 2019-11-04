This Boy's Selfless Act On Halloween Is Viral With 19 Million Views

8-year-old Jackson's act of generosity has won him many admirers.

An 8-year-old boy from Maryland has won the Internet with an unexpected act of generosity and selflessness. Jackson Champagne was trick-or-treating with his sister, Gracie, in Gambrills when he came across an empty candy bowl kept outside a house, reports NBC News. The incident occurred on Thursday, on the holiday of Halloween.

According to People, the empty bowl belonged to Leslie Hodges, who had to take her own daughter trick-or-treating and so left a big bowl of candy outside her house. Unfortunately, by the time Jackson arrived, the candy had all been picked up by other trick-or-treaters.

"All gone," he can be heard saying in the video after peering into the bowl. "There is no more candy!"

After that, Jackson does something heartwarming that has left millions amazed - he reaches into his bag and fills the candy bowl with his own stash so other children don't leave empty-handed.

The scene was captured on Leslie Hodges surveillance camera, who later posted it to Facebook. "This has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world. What a selfless act from this little guy!" she wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared online on Thursday, the video has collected a whopping 19 million views on Facebook, along with thousands of appreciative comments.

"What a sweet thoughtful boy," wrote one person. "What a precious guy, I can't imagine how proud his momma must have felt!" said another.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

