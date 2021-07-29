The 'Secret Sauce Behind Zerodha' Is... Find Out In Post From Company's Founder

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha.

Thanks to the power of the Internet, no matter what your interests are, you have access to advice from the best in the field. Remember the farewell post by former Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, which was considered by many as an essential read for entrepreneurs? Well, it looks like social media users have found another blog that has some sound advice for anyone looking to build a business. The blog in question was written by Kailash Nadh, the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Zerodha and the co-founder of Zerodha Tech. The blog, posted on the company's website, caught people's attention when it was shared on Twitter by Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of the financial services company. Sharing a link to the blog, he wrote, “If there was ever a person who's had a strong influence on me, it's K (Kailash), the secret sauce behind Zerodha. He just published this post which is more than just tech, a must-read for anyone building or aspiring to build a business or a product.”

In the detailed post titled, “Scaling with common sense 2: Being future ready”, Mr Nadh has touched upon factors that go into building and sustaining a successful business. Summing up the post early on, Mr Nadh wrote, “This post is an assortment of notes on the real-life practices that we employ at Zerodha, and many first-hand insights from the industry, which, to us, have been great lessons on how not to run technology organisations.”

He further added that the notes show that a technology organisation and its systems can “cope with future uncertainties and extreme volatility” with the help of “common sense first principles”. It covers various posts ranging from how it is hard to “future-proof software” and accepting the fact that the “future is always uncertain and systems always go down”.

Mr Nadh also provided valuable life lessons such as, “don't fix what is not broken, but fix what might soon break.”

Read the complete note here.

Reacting to it, several Twitter users explained what they took back from the post.

One user said, “Mr K in Zerodha is the "X" factor that has made Z technically cool product/company.”

Then, there were a few who found it an “amazing read”.

“Only thing a founder has to do is, hire the best and let them figure out what's best for the company,” another said, reacting to the post.

