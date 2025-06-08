Zerodha Co-Founders' Mother Enjoys Bengaluru Metro Ride: "So Much Convenient"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Revathi Kamath praised Bengaluru's Namma Metro for its convenience on social media. Her Instagram post featured her in a pink saree, traveling in the women's compartment. Users commended her for promoting public transport and highlighted the metro's benefits.

Revathi Kamath, an environmentalist, veena player, and mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, recently praised Bengaluru's public transportation on social media. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself in a pink saree, travelling in the women's compartment of the Bengaluru Metro, known as Namma Metro.

"Travelling in the metro is so convenient and that too in the female compartment! #nammametro," she wrote in the caption.

See the photo here:

The post sparked a wave of appreciation for Mrs Kamath, with many users commending her for embracing public transport and highlighting the benefits of using the metro. One user wrote, "Of course yes, it's most convenient time saving by travelling in metro trains in very much congested cities like delhi, mumbai and Bangalore especially, instead of travelling by car or bus."

Another commented, "Looks like you enjoyed your metro ride Revathi."

The post also sparked interest due to its contrast with an earlier update where she received a luxury vehicle, a brand-new Mercedes, from her sons, Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, co-founders of Zerodha. In March 2025, Ms Kamath took to Facebook to share her joy, posting a heartwarming photo of herself holding the car keys. The car was a Mercedes-Benz GLS, renowned for its refined elegance, and a hefty price tag of approximately Rs 1.5 crore in India.

Earlier, Biocon founder and billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also took a metro ride, surprising commuters. She shared her experience on social media, praising the convenience and speed of the metro and thanking the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). She was accompanied on the ride by Jennifer Erich, whom she referred to as the "Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil". They took the Purple Line from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha.

Notably, Namma Metro is the rapid transit system serving the city of Bengaluru. "Namma" means "our" in Kannada, the local language. It's a convenient and efficient way to navigate the city, helping reduce traffic congestion. Currently, Namma Metro operates two lines: the purple line and the green line.