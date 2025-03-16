Zerodha Co-Founders Gift Rs 1.5 Crore Mercedes GLS To Their Mother: "My Sons Today..."

Zerodha co-founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath surprised their mother, Revathi Kamath, with a luxurious gift - a brand-new Mercedes car. Ms Kamath took to Facebook to share her joy, posting a heartwarming photo of herself holding the car keys. In the photo, she beamed with delight as she received the car keys, wrapped in tradition. The occasion was made even more meaningful with a traditional ceremony, where she was honoured with a peta (turban) and shalu (ceremonial shawl).

"My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu," she said in the post.

See the picture here:

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the epitome of luxury within the brand's lineup, boasting a full-size SUV design. Renowned for its refined elegance, the Mercedes GLS comes with a hefty price tag of approximately ₹1.5 crore in India.

This luxurious vehicle has earned the nickname 'S-Class of SUVs' due to its opulent features, which include an expansive and elegantly appointed cabin, a state-of-the-art infotainment system and powerful engine variants

About Zerodha

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, two brothers with a passion for finance and technology, co-founded Zerodha in August 2010. With a shared vision of making trading and investing accessible to everyone, they embarked on a journey to revolutionise the Indian financial services industry. Nithin, a self-taught trader, and Nikhil, a software engineer, combined their expertise to create a platform that would simplify trading and investing for Indians. Initially, they faced numerous challenges, including limited resources and a lack of infrastructure.

Zerodha's turning point came in 2015 when they launched their flagship trading platform, Zerodha Trading Platform (ZTP). This platform offered a user-friendly interface, low brokerage fees, and innovative features that catered to the needs of both beginners and experienced traders. Today, Zerodha is one of India's largest and most respected fintech companies, with over 6 million registered users.