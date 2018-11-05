This Beautiful Ad Film On Diwali Will Make You Tear Up. Keep Tissues Handy

This beautiful ad film urges viewers to buy local on Diwali.

We strongly recommend you keep tissues at hand before you hit play on this video, for chances are high that you will end up with tears in your eyes by the time it ends. This Diwali, a beautiful ad film by HP India urges viewers to shop local and support street vendors. And to promote this initiative, the sweet ad they have created has gone viral on social media.

The 3-minute-long ad film shows a woman selling diyas on the street - a familiar sight for everyone in the days leading up to the festival of lights. How a young boy helps her in her quest to sell all her diyas before Diwali forms the crux of his short ad film, which has been titled 'Ummed ka Diya' or the 'Light of hope'.

"Support the street vendors, our lights brighten their homes too. #TuJashnBan kisi ki zindagi ka," writes HP India while sharing the video.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being shared on Thursday, the video has collected 2.3 million views - and still counting. It also seems to have struck a chord with thousands of viewers who have pledged to support street vendors this Diwali.

"Truly touching ,make street vendors' Diwali a happy one," writes one person in the comments section. "Very touching and inspiring ad. Be Indian and buy Indian," says another. "Got tears in my eyes watching this video..." a third comments.

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section below.