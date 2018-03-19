Thirsty Thieves Buy A Drink Then Steal Entire Vending Machine. Watch Going by the CCTV footage, it's safe to say they really liked what they tasted

The two men were filmed stealing the vending machine from an empty car park in Oklahoma City.



At first, a man with a bandana around his neck walked over to the machine and purchased a drink. He left only to return a short time later with an accomplice in a white pickup truck.



Their faces mostly visible, the thirsty thieves loaded the machine on to the back of the truck (with some difficulty) and quickly drove away.



The Oklahoma City Police Department posted CCTV footage of the theft on YouTube, hoping a member of the public could help identity either of the two suspects.



Watch the CCTV footage below:







"They must really love soda," comments one person on the video. With actions such as these, it would be hard to argue that comment.



