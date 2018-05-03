Thief Covers Security Alarm With Clay, Leaves Behind His Fingerprint In today's edition of 'Not the smartest criminal ever'

He left his fingerprint on the Play Doh clay he used.



The Leicester Police Department in Massachusetts, USA, managed to trace the suspect after he attempted to thwart anti-theft devices at a supermarket by covering them in clay. Unluckily for him, the alarms still sounded and he was forced to make a run for it. Even worse for him, he left his fingerprint on the Play Doh clay he used.



Though the incident took place last year on December 11, police revealed that the fingerprint had been matched only on Wednesday.



"The suspect is currently residing at the Worcester County House of Correction and is wanted in at least two other states. The LPD has filed charges in connection its investigation and the suspect will be arraigned in court in the near future," they wrote on Facebook.



Read the post below:





Among the many hilarious responses that the post gathered, there was one from the company Play Doh as well!







"Have to give a chuckle! He should have just left his license at the scene!" writes one commenter. "Good job. This reminds me of the criminals in Home Alone," says another.



The shoplifter here isn't the only not-so-bright criminal. Joining his ranks is the thief who



