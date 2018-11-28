These Mirzapur Memes Will Leave You In Splits. Take A Look

Amazon Prime Video's crime web series Mirzapur has received largely positive reviews since its release. The crime-drama show has delighted viewers and critics alike with its crisp storytelling, great actors and witty dialogues. However, for Twitter users of India, it is the many meme-worthy moments from the show that are the true cause of delight. After giving the meme treatment to Netflix's Sacred Games, Twitter has taken to creating memes using screenshots and dialogues from Mirzapur. Well, we compiled a list of some of the best ones and we guarantee they will leave you in splits. Take a look:
Like many other police departments across the country, Punjab Police has upped its social media game too. Need proof? Well, they were among the first to share a Mirzapur meme, and their meme had a very important message about noise pollution.
Fixed it.#Mirzapur#NoHonking#WearHelmetspic.twitter.com/t3Qi9P7dNJ- Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) November 16, 2018
A dialogue from the show, which translates to "My respect for you has increased", has been widely used as a meme too
When she asks you for a cup of Chaai #Mirzapurmemes#mirzapurpic.twitter.com/Z0XyJ4ZDIB- SHREY PATEL (@desihumourr) November 27, 2018
When your Uber driver reaches the location without calling and stays silent during the whole trip. pic.twitter.com/lZchEeoECb- Bade Chote (@badechote) November 25, 2018
When your new maid does not switch off fan when you are sleeping. pic.twitter.com/hHJdy4G0rD- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 25, 2018
We're sure everyone can relate to this one
"Every morning"- The Memestaker (@TMemestaker) November 21, 2018
(me to my alarm):#mirzapur#morningthoughtpic.twitter.com/ZP0iKIIplz
And everyone of 'marriageable' age will relate to this one
When people ask you when are you getting married. #Mirzapurpic.twitter.com/OYf7igbhqN- Abhisek Suman (@abhisek_s) November 17, 2018
And this transformation that left everyone stunned
Apt.- Aniket Deshpande (@aniket0608) November 23, 2018
(WA fwd)#Mirzapurpic.twitter.com/Gx7vEF9IUN
Relatable *ominous music plays*
Me, whenever i enter in exam hall.#Mirzapurmemes#MirzapurAmazonpic.twitter.com/00QZDAkb7K- Ashutosh Sharma (@being_ashu1) November 27, 2018
When Your parents says- " Baitho kuch baat krni hai tmse"#Mirzapurmemes#TheIronicalBabapic.twitter.com/gPWnpG6jFm- Ayaan Khan (@AyaanKh25991530) November 22, 2018
Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
trending news