These Mirzapur Memes Will Leave You In Splits. Take A Look

Which Mirzapur meme is your favourite?

Amazon Prime Video's crime web series Mirzapur has received largely positive reviews since its release. The crime-drama show has delighted viewers and critics alike with its crisp storytelling, great actors and witty dialogues. However, for Twitter users of India, it is the many meme-worthy moments from the show that are the true cause of delight. After giving the meme treatment to Netflix's Sacred Games, Twitter has taken to creating memes using screenshots and dialogues from Mirzapur. Well, we compiled a list of some of the best ones and we guarantee they will leave you in splits. Take a look:

Like many other police departments across the country, Punjab Police has upped its social media game too. Need proof? Well, they were among the first to share a Mirzapur meme, and their meme had a very important message about noise pollution.

A dialogue from the show, which translates to "My respect for you has increased", has been widely used as a meme too

When she asks you for a cup of Chaai #Mirzapurmemes#mirzapurpic.twitter.com/Z0XyJ4ZDIB - SHREY PATEL (@desihumourr) November 27, 2018

When your Uber driver reaches the location without calling and stays silent during the whole trip. pic.twitter.com/lZchEeoECb - Bade Chote (@badechote) November 25, 2018

When your new maid does not switch off fan when you are sleeping. pic.twitter.com/hHJdy4G0rD - Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 25, 2018

We're sure everyone can relate to this one

And everyone of 'marriageable' age will relate to this one

When people ask you when are you getting married. #Mirzapurpic.twitter.com/OYf7igbhqN - Abhisek Suman (@abhisek_s) November 17, 2018

And this transformation that left everyone stunned

Relatable *ominous music plays*

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.