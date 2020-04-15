There's A Snake Hiding In Plain Sight In This Pic. Can You Find It?

Can you find the snake in this photo?

A good old game of 'spot the snake' is making many Facebook users scratch their heads in confusion. On Thursday, Snake Catchers Northern Rivers 24/7, a snake-catching service based in Australia, shared a photo of a green forest on Facebook. In the photo is a snake hiding in plain sight that you only have to look carefully to find.

"SPOT THE SNAKE!" Snake Catchers Northern Rivers challenged their Facebook followers while sharing the photo of the wooded landscape. "See if you can locate the Snake in this photo," they wrote.

Take a look and see if you can find the snake that's sneakily camouflaged in this forest:

Since being posted online a week ago, the photo has received dozens of reactions and responses.

"I cannot find it," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said "I'm still looking."

A few who managed to find the snake commented on its size. "Flipping Anaconda!!! That thing is huge!" exclaimed one Facebook user. "Either that's a very big snake or they're small trees," another remarked.

Did you manage to find the snake? Here it is:

Snake Catchers Northern Rivers later shared a photo of the snake and identified it as a coastal carpet python.

How long did it take you to spot the reptile? Let us know using the comments section.