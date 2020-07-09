There's A Mountain Lion Waiting To Attack In This Pic. Can You Spot It?

Can you find the mountain lion hidden in this picture?

An elk is photographed feeding at a creek at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico, USA. Somewhere behind it lurks a predator - a mountain lion waiting for the perfect opportunity to spring and attack. The elk seems unaware of its presence - which is not surprising, given the big cat's incredible camouflage.

The picture of the deer and the mountain lion was shared by the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge on Facebook recently. Taken in October 2019, the photograph was captured by a trail camera as part of a monitoring project looking at the success of restoring arroyos - which are intermittently dry creeks or stream beds.

The Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge asked people to search for the big cat while sharing the picture on social media, where it has gone viral. "Take a moment today to search for the hidden mountain lion that is following this elk," the Refuge wrote on Facebook.

Can you spot the cougar in the picture? Take a look:

The mind-boggling puzzle has collected thousands of 'likes' and comments. It has also made its way to other social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, where many tried (and quite a few failed) to find the mountain lion.

"Oh wow! It took me a long time but I finally found it! Such amazing camouflage!" wrote one person in the comments section, while another said: "Wow! Once you finally see it, it's obvious-- but it took me quite a while to pick it up!"

Were you unable to find the big cat? The Refuse also shared a hint which could help.

"Start looking at the base of the tree that is at the far right of the picture. Move a little left and down. The puma is hidden in the grass," they wrote.

Still stumped? Check out the answer below:

If you like such puzzles, you can try your hand at more of them here.

Mountain lions, also known as cougar, puma and panther, are native to the Americas. How long did it take you to find the mountain lion in this pic? Let us know using the comments section.