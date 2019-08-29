The Woman Who Knitted Donald Trump's Tweets

"I was inspired in January of 2018 to stitch the words 'I am a very stable genius' into an inherited piece of needlepoint," says US artist Diana Weymar, referring to a statement made by US President Donald Trump. A picture of that piece of embroidery, posted by Ms Weymar to Instagram, quickly went viral, reports CBC News.

In the 18 months since then, contributors from around the world have joined Ms Weymar for a public art project called 'Tiny Pricks Project'. The aim of the project is to document the US President's often bizarre statements and tweets in stitching. According to WWD, the community art project has received contributions from more than 400 people.

Take a look at some of them below:

This one refers to the time Donald Trump said four minority congresswomen should "go back" to their home countries

While this one is an ode to a statement he made: "The kidney has a very special place in the heart"

"Covfefe" appears again and again in this art project



According to BBC, Ms Weymar started the project because she wanted a "way of relating to the current political atmosphere". The pieces from the project are now on display now at Lingua Franca in New York - and the boutique will display them till September.

