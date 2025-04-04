Trump Says "Very Close To A Deal" On TikTok

President Donald Trump said his administration was "very close" to a deal to find a buyer for TikTok, which faces a US ban if not sold by its Chinese owner by the weekend.

"We're very close to a deal with a very good group of people," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that it involved "multiple" investors but giving no further details.

