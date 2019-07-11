Donald Trump Trolled For Claiming Kidney Has 'Special Place In The Heart'

US President Donald Trump speaks about advancing American kidney health (AFP)

US President Donald Trump surprised everyone on Wednesday afternoon, when he claimed "the kidney has a very special place in the heart". The factually incorrect statement came as part of Mr Trump's speech before he signed an executive order directing his government to develop policies on kidney-related health issues, according to the Independent.

"You've worked so hard on these things, you've worked so hard on the kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart, it's an incredible thing," Mr Trump said at the International Trade Centre in Washington DC.

A video of the incident has gone viral with over 2 million views. Watch it below:

TRUMP: "You've worked so hard on the kidney. Very special -- the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It's an incredible thing." pic.twitter.com/JLM3uCsO5u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2019

The bizarre declaration raised a lot of eyebrows on social media, where it did not take long for the statement to go viral. A lot of people took to Twitter to inform Mr Trump that kidneys do not, in fact, have a place in the heart.

A graduate of Trump University's anatomy and physiology program: "The kidney has a very special place in the heart." pic.twitter.com/Y4Ud4fJHuU — Mark Zohar (@markzohar) July 10, 2019

Trump just said “the kidney has a very special place in the heart”



🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) July 10, 2019

Trump The kidney has a very special place in the heart. This stuff is no longer funny. #ImpeachTrumpNow — Yolande (@YZLIBRARIAN) July 11, 2019

Hey, come on now, he's an expert at human anatomy — Jax Wolff (@jaxrum) July 11, 2019

A few also defended the former television personality, pointing out that he was probably using "special place in the heart" to emphasise on the importance of kidneys - rather than commenting on their physical location.

This kind of silliness from critics of Trump is another reason why he inspires such loyalty. It is quite clear to any fair-minded person that Trump was emphasizing the importance of the kidney, not that the kidney is located in the heart. He is not a poet laureate. Get over it! https://t.co/6kzwVmaVPO — Michael Ihle (@DelegateIhle) July 11, 2019

Completely taken out of context. That was a figure of speech. Trump is one of the most intelligent presidents to ever be elected. — MACKDADDY (@mackdaddy_drew) July 11, 2019

Mr Trump's wife, Melania, was hospitalised for several days in May 2018 to treat a benign kidney condition.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.