Donald Trump Trolled For Claiming Kidney Has "Special Place In The Heart"

"The kidney has a very special place in the heart, it's an incredible thing," Donald Trump said at the International Trade Centre in Washington DC.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 11, 2019 16:32 IST
US President Donald Trump speaks about advancing American kidney health (AFP)


US President Donald Trump surprised everyone on Wednesday afternoon, when he claimed "the kidney has a very special place in the heart". The factually incorrect statement came as part of Mr Trump's speech before he signed an executive order directing his government to develop policies on kidney-related health issues, according to the Independent.

"You've worked so hard on these things, you've worked so hard on the kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart, it's an incredible thing," Mr Trump said at the International Trade Centre in Washington DC.

A video of the incident has gone viral with over 2 million views. Watch it below:

The bizarre declaration raised a lot of eyebrows on social media, where it did not take long for the statement to go viral. A lot of people took to Twitter to inform Mr Trump that kidneys do not, in fact, have a place in the heart.

A few also defended the former television personality, pointing out that he was probably using "special place in the heart" to emphasise on the importance of kidneys - rather than commenting on their physical location.

Mr Trump's wife, Melania, was hospitalised for several days in May 2018 to treat a benign kidney condition.

