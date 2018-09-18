The Truth About That Viral Video Of Plane Spinning In The Air Before Landing

Among the versions of the clip going viral is one tweeted by James Jordan on September 16.

A video, purportedly showing a passenger plane taking a 360 degree turn in the air before landing, has gone insanely viral all over the Internet. The video has been shared by many believing the plane was affected by winds caused by super-typhoon Mangkhut which has left parts of China and Philippines devastated. The video, however, is reportedly fake.

Among the versions of the clip that have gone extremely viral is one tweeted by James Jordan on September 16. "Hoping all my friends in Hong Kong are safe.... And all who have been effected by the terrifying typhoon. This pilot needs a medal or something. True hero saving everyone," he tweeted. The clip has been taken from a post made by Times News International.

Hoping all my friends in Hong Kong are safe.... And all who have been effected by the terrifying typhoon



This pilot needs a medal or something. True hero saving everyone pic.twitter.com/PY6uFcq1s5 - James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) September 16, 2018

While the tweet went viral with over 2.7 million views, some 50,000 'likes' and more than 27,000 retweets, many posted that the video is fake, prompting Mr Jordon to post this tweet hours later.

Just found out I'm more gullible and stupid than I originally thought - James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) September 16, 2018

Here's another version of the video shared on Facebook on September 12. This one has collected over 4.1 million views and 60,000 shares.

According to Snopes, the video being shared is actually a combination of two clips. The first part of the video is computer-generated and had been posted on YouTube channel MeniThings back in June 2017.

"Yes, the part of the video that shows an airliner spinning 360 degrees is stolen copyrighted work - specifically my work. I created the shot for my Menithings YouTube channel, and it's entirely CGI," Aristomenis Tsirbas from the YouTube channel told BOOM.

The second part of the video is from an actual incident which took place in August, reports Snopes. During the incident, a Chinese passenger plane flying from Beijing to Macao was forced to make an emergency landing with 166 on board at Shenzhen airport. Clips from the incident make up the second part of the hoax video.

