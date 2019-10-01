The Surprising Reason This Woman Wears Her Wedding Dress Everywhere

Tammy Hall wears her wedding dress everywhere - to go fishing, to football games and even to the gym. The 43-year-old from Adelaide, South Australia, has a special reason for doing so, and it's not that she is specially attached to the beautiful white dress. An avid environmentalist, Tammy took the conscious decision to move away from the consumerist lifestyle and lead a more sustainable life. Wearing her expensive wedding dress everywhere, she says, is the "most ethical" way she could think of to justify having a wedding dress at all.

Tammy married orchestra manager Karen Frost in October last year. For the ceremony, she invested around 985 pounds (approximately Rs 86,000) on a lacy white dress.

According to The Sun, Tammy says that she justified spending so much on a single garment by taking the decision to wear it pretty much everywhere.

"I can see how people would think I'd maybe go for something less bridal and more everyday, but I didn't - I went with my heart," she said to the Press Association.

"A couple of years before my wedding, in 2016, I'd taken a trip to India. For me, that was a reality check," said Tammy, according to The Sun.

"I'd been privileged and not realised how much we, as a society, consume. So, after coming home, I made a promise to myself not to buy any new clothes or shoes for a whole year.

"It was a piece of cake - but then the wedding was approaching, and I was in a dilemma over whether or not I could justify dropping some serious coin on a dress I'd wear for a few hours, when I'd just spent a whole year trying not to consume, and to be sustainable.

"In the end I decided that if I was going to get a wedding dress, I'd make sure I wore it again and again.

True to her word, Tammy has worn the dress while using public transport, on a visit to Hobbiton in New Zealand, while chopping wood and even on a hike across a mud crater. She now plans to wear it on a trip to Iceland that she and Karen will take.

