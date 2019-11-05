The Mysterious Case Of Water Gushing From Philadelphia Skyscraper

On Sunday morning, hundreds in the city of Philadelphia, USA, watched in amazement as water gushed out from a 61-storey-high skyscraper. The steady stream of water was seen spewing from the side of One Liberty Place - one of Philadelphia's iconic buildings.

Initially, nobody seemed to know what had caused water to gush out of the 945-foot building. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the lack of any fire alarm, coupled with no signs of damage, left onlookers confused. Moreover, fire officials, the Department of Licenses and Inspections and the city water department said they had no explanations for the water either.

The cascade of water drenched cars below it, confused onlookers and continued for five minutes before coming to an abrupt halt just as inexplicably as it had started. Various videos of the incident have since gone viral online. Watch one of them above.

The mystery of the water spewing out of One Liberty Place was finally solved when fire department spokesman Kathy Matheson provided an answer to the news website Billy Penn. She said the water was a result of a fire system test, caused by a lack of modern drainage in the building, which was built in 1987.

"Newer buildings are equipped with special drainage systems that pull off most of the water that is generated by such tests," Ms Matheson said. "Liberty 1 wasn't required to have this [because] of when it was built."

