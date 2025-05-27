2 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Philadelphias Fairmount Park

Philadelphia Mass Shooting: A mass shooting was reported at Fairmount Park in the United States' Philadelphia on Monday night, where two people were killed and at least eight others were wounded. According to police, at least two of the shooting victims are believed to be juveniles.

The incident happened around 10:30 pm on Lemon Hill Drive at Poplar Drive, local media reports said.

The age of the victims, who died in the mass shootout, is not known yet. It is also not known if anyone was taken into custody by the authorities, but Philadelphia police are at the scene investigating the incident.

❗️Another MASS shooting at an event with over 200 teenagers, this time in Philadelphia



GUNFIRE rings out as dozens of shots go off



At least 7 victims as of now — local media pic.twitter.com/Aj9GfhDs76 — RT (@RT_com) May 27, 2025

The park where the incident took place was busy during the day as people gathered for Memorial Day cookouts. According to a report by RT, over 200 teenagers were at the venue when the shooting took place.

The incident came a day after ten people were shot during a fight that started on a private boat off the South Carolina coast, holding a holiday weekend party on Sunday night. No one died in the shooting in Little River, although some of the wounded were in critical condition, Horry County Police said in a statement.