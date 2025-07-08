Mass Shooting In US Caught On Camera: 3 Killed In Overnight Violence

A deadly mass shooting in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of Philadelphia early Monday morning has left three people dead and at least ten others injured, according to ABC News. The incident, which was captured on a Ring surveillance camera, is now part of an ongoing police investigation.

The shooting occurred just before 1 am on the 1500 block of South Etting Street. According to police, multiple individuals were seen drawing weapons and opening fire during a large street gathering. The footage, which has since gone viral online, shows a chaotic scene as gunfire erupts.

According to the News Portal, authorities say the victims range in age from 15 to 24. One additional person was injured while trying to escape but was not shot, as initially believed.

Watch the video here:

Police were already monitoring the area due to reports of loud music and gatherings over the weekend. Officers were responding to a nearby call when they heard the gunfire and rushed to the scene.

The three people killed in the shooting have been identified as:

Zahir Wylie, 23, of Marilyn Road

Jason Reese, 19, of Media Street

Azir Harris, 24, of College Avenue



Among the injured are a 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys. A 19-year-old man remains in critical condition, while others between the ages of 18 and 24 are expected to recover. Police have released images of several suspects seen in the surveillance footage and are urging the public to come forward with any information.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told ABC News it appears the shooters were firing indiscriminately even with children nearby.

"This is coward stuff. You see the size of this block - individuals just shooting randomly into houses, into cars," Bethel said. "I mean, this is cowardly, wannabe thug stuff."

He said it is "hard to understand" why people engage in this kind of behaviour.