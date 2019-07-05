The #InvisibleChallenge To Prank Dogs Is The Most Adorable Trend Ever

Pet owners are pranking their dogs with the Invisible Challenge.

After the delight that was the 'What the fluff' challenge, pet owners have found another way to prank their dogs. The latest challenge to take over social media is the #InvisibleChallenge, and it involves tricking dogs with a sheet of cellophane. As far as Internet trends go, this is one of the most adorable ones around.

People participating in the challenge tape a clear sheet of plastic across an open doorway. Then, they film their dogs and their confused reactions as they try to figure out how to cross the barrier. In most of the videos, the dogs stand bamboozled for a few seconds before they figure it out.

The videos, shared with the hashtag #InvisibleChallenge, have left netizens in splits. The hilarious commentary added by the pet owners only adds to the fun.

Take a look at some of the videos below:

This is the best challenge ever pic.twitter.com/l5bngFIgDF — Mayapolarbear (@mayapolarbear) July 2, 2019

This smart dog found a way under the barrier

The #invisiblechallenge you can't fool Loulou ... bye! How will your dog/cat/bunny react to this? pic.twitter.com/RvMTUX61oM — loulouminidachshund (@loulouminidachs) July 2, 2019

This one gave up

And this good boy just needed some encouragement

This enthusiastic pup, meanwhile, didn't let any plastic stand in the way of her walk

she REALLY wanted to go on a walk 😂🐕 #InvisibleChallengepic.twitter.com/EkiyLmSpAo — aly aragon ❀ (@alylikeswaffles) July 3, 2019

These adorable videos of dogs getting 'foiled' have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment. Which video made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability