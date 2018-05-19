The Hats At The Royal Wedding Are Extra - And So Are The Jokes

We collected some of the best tweets on hats at the royal wedding for you:
Fashioned my own home made hat inspired by the fashions I'm seeing while watching the #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/ib5QNG5CGY- Disa (@icelandic_disa) May 19, 2018
Just a girl wearing a fabulous hat, watching the #RoyalWedding Blue is loving all the fashion #BBCOne#itvpic.twitter.com/meNbQBT7EQ- AGreytTail (@AGreytTail) May 19, 2018
the one hat to rule them all. #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/qxguzJZ5vG- BBC Three (@bbcthree) May 19, 2018
I'm not sure that my choice of hat would be allowed in Windsor castle? #Caturday#saturdaymorning#RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/M0lXk3F6va- Abi Catford (@AbiCat_tales) May 19, 2018
Wedding hat on, designed today by OliviaShale. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/Wn70d1nNDu- Stephen Shale (@vanpopeye) May 19, 2018
"What was the inspiration for your hat?" #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/6SqJCo8pdM- AntStephen (@AntStephen) May 19, 2018
A valid point
I'm surprised there's not a dress code about hats in church . Some are so huge it would block people actually seeing what is happening . How frustrating for the people invited & sitting behind huge feathers ! #RoyalWedding- UrbanAngel (@UrbanAngel2020) May 19, 2018
And a great game!
If you take a shot of water every time you see a funky hat at the #royalwedding you'll be hydrated through summer.- ctrl+alt+dlt (@realkirstinopal) May 19, 2018
Oprah's hat met with universal approval
Oprah's hat needs its own invite. An icon.#RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/HgTHOuhh1L- Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) May 19, 2018
And while Amal Clooney looked undoubtedly gorgeous, even her hat couldn't escape being subjected to jokes
Amal serving curious George Man with the yellow hat realness and I am here for it !!!!!! #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/oqHCQnq5Wg- DJKae10 (@DJkae10) May 19, 2018
In 2011, at Prince William and Kate's wedding, Princess Beatrice's hat had invited plenty of jokes
Remember these iconic hats?! We can't WAIT to see what Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice wear to #RoyalWedding2018pic.twitter.com/pwYHPzdxoI- Hoskinsmanleyvy (@hoskinsmanleyv1) May 19, 2018
