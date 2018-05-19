The Hats At The Royal Wedding Are Extra - And So Are The Jokes

Which headpiece has been your favourite so far this time around?

Offbeat | | Updated: May 19, 2018 16:08 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Hats At The Royal Wedding Are Extra - And So Are The Jokes

Hats at the royal wedding are often outlandish. (AFP Photo)

Comments
It is well-known by now that guests at royal weddings are required to follow a strict dress code, and one provision in this code is the requirement of a hat for women. According to Marie Claire, women must wear hats to the wedding ceremony in the church as a sign of respect. Over the years, hats and fascinators have evolved from simple accessories to style statements. Today, headpieces at royal weddings are often outlandish and invite ridicule. That is why, as guests arrive for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding even as we write this, their hats and fascinators are subjected to scrutiny and well, jokes.

We collected some of the best tweets on hats at the royal wedding for you:
 
A valid point
 
And a great game!
 
Oprah's hat met with universal approval
 
And while Amal Clooney looked undoubtedly gorgeous, even her hat couldn't escape being subjected to jokes
 
In 2011, at Prince William and Kate's wedding, Princess Beatrice's hat had invited plenty of jokes
 
Which headpiece has been your favourite so far this time around? Do let us know using the comments section below.
 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Royal WeddingPrince Harry and meghan markleharry meghan wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................