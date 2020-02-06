The Feat That Elon Musk Is 'Putting On LinkedIn For Sure'. No, It's Not About Tesla

Elon Musk is celebrating the success of his recently-released EDM track.

Billionaire tech investor, inventor and space entrepreneur Elon Musk can add another achievement to his LinkedIn profile - his recently-released EDM track has made it to music-streaming platform SoundCloud's global top 10 list.

On January 31, the founder and CEO of Tesla announced on Twitter that he had released an electronic dance track titled 'Don't doubt yer vibe'. "I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!!" he said.

The track, released under the account name Emo G Records on SoundCloud, has been streamed more than 2.65 million times, coming in the 8th place worldwide on Wednesday.

"8th hottest song on Soundcloud!!" tweeted Elon Musk, 48, sharing a screenshot of the week's most-played tracks on SoundCloud. "Putting that on my LinkedIn for sure," he added in a follow-up message to celebrate the achievement.

His tweet has been 'liked' by more than 38,000 people, many of whom have complimented the track.

Elon Musk's four-minute song features pulsating electronic sounds overlaid with his vocals. In January, he had shared pictures of himself in a music video after releasing the track.

Mr Musk is best known as the chief executive of Tesla, whose market value recently topped $100 billion.