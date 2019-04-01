The Emoji Challenge Is Lighting Up Group Chats World Over. Tried It Yet?

People mimic an emoji to participate in the emoji challenge.

It's an Internet challenge that's fun, easy and hilarious. No wonder then that it is lighting up group chats around the world. The emoji challenge is taking over social media and making netizens laugh out loud at the results. The idea is simple: People try to mimic an emoji, share a picture of it on their group chats with friends, and post the results for the world to see on social media platforms.

The emoji challenge has gone viral on Twitter, where videos of group chat participants trying out the emoji challenge have collected millions of views.

According to Buzzfeed News, the challenge began when 18-year-old Jeydah Jenkins and her friends started recreating emojis in a group chat and she posted a video of the chat on Twitter. Her tweet went viral quickly after it was shared on Wednesday. Till date, it has collected over 9.38 million views on the microblogging website.

Brooo we did the emoji challenge in my group chat and I'm cryinggg watch til the end 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/24WURZLibT — Jeydah Weydah✨ (@iamjeyonce) March 27, 2019

It spread quickly from there, as many jumped onto the bandwagon and began to take the emoji challenge:

Lmao we had to hop on the trend real quick 😂😂😂😂 BU track team emoji challenge 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cqhutf0GLq — Sc: ManMan_18 (@Track_Sensation) March 28, 2019

so my friend and i thought doing the emoji challenge would be entertaining...it sure was pic.twitter.com/p7TLiVGmtn — 𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓵𝓮 (@nikkibethluv) March 28, 2019

People copied every emoji - from the eagle to the swimming man

He won the emoji challenge man 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4sdgWq7hQm — Dewy Tausto! (@taustinkamara) March 28, 2019

From cheeky smileys to the dancing woman in red

My nieces are way better at this than me #EmojiChallengepic.twitter.com/NWhQs5rgjQ — Alexander🥳 (@alexintexass) March 30, 2019

I think it's safe to say I won my group chat #emojichallengepic.twitter.com/cAz9wIdaC1 — T R E N T (@treeeenttt) March 29, 2019

Even the fish emoji

Which emoji challenge tweet did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.

