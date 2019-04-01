The Emoji Challenge Is Lighting Up Group Chats World Over. Tried It Yet?

The entertaining emoji challenge is taking over social media

Offbeat | | Updated: April 01, 2019 15:52 IST
The Emoji Challenge Is Lighting Up Group Chats World Over. Tried It Yet?

People mimic an emoji to participate in the emoji challenge.


It's an Internet challenge that's fun, easy and hilarious. No wonder then that it is lighting up group chats around the world. The emoji challenge is taking over social media and making netizens laugh out loud at the results. The idea is simple: People try to mimic an emoji, share a picture of it on their group chats with friends, and post the results for the world to see on social media platforms.

The emoji challenge has gone viral on Twitter, where videos of group chat participants trying out the emoji challenge have collected millions of views.

According to Buzzfeed News, the challenge began when 18-year-old Jeydah Jenkins and her friends started recreating emojis in a group chat and she posted a video of the chat on Twitter. Her tweet went viral quickly after it was shared on Wednesday. Till date, it has collected over 9.38 million views on the microblogging website.

It spread quickly from there, as many jumped onto the bandwagon and began to take the emoji challenge:

People copied every emoji - from the eagle to the swimming man

From cheeky smileys to the dancing woman in red

Even the fish emoji

Which emoji challenge tweet did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news




