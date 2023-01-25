This Video Of Father Dropping His Son At Railway Station Makes Internet Emotional

The video has amassed more than 9.8 lakh views on Instagram.

Fathers have their own way of expressing love towards their children. One such video has surfaced on the internet shared by a visual artist. The video shows what his father does every time he drops him off at the railway station. His affectionate action is winning hearts on the internet.

The viral video which was posted by Pawan Sharma on October 28, 2022, shows Mr Sharma's father walking along the train. In the post, Mr Sharma explained his father's affectionate gesture, he wrote, "Every time when my dad comes to drop me...And he walks with me until I disappear". In the caption, he wrote, "This is emotional every single time."

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than 9.8 lakh views on Instagram. The clip has made the netizens emotional, a user wrote, "My father also does the same every time comes to see off me." Another user wrote, "It's their own way to show Love."

The third user commented, "Only he knows how much he was feeling sad that time and can't cry just because of he is a man."

The fourth user expressed, "Such a beautiful post. Now everyone takes the Uber.. no one comes to drop off or pick up. The joy of looking out and seeing someone who has come to receive you is priceless! Similarly, the heavy feeling as the train chugs away from those you love."

