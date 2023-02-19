''The Arm Should Be...'': Nagaland Minister's Witty Post Triggers Laughter On Twitter

In the picture, he is seen reaching out to another person by extending his arm



Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has displayed his witty sense of humour on several occasions through amusing social media posts. His posts, laced with comicality, also offer insights into current issues. The minister also doesn't shy away from cracking a joke about himself.

On Sunday, the minister shared a picture of him on his official Twitter handle along with a witty caption. He captioned the pic as ''Somebody really said that...The arm should be long! Rest, you guys are sensible.''

See the pic here:

In the picture, he is seen reaching out to another person by extending his arm. Playing on the words ''Long Arm Of The Law'' (Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain) which is often heard in Bollywood movies, Mr Along wittily implies that a lawmaker's hands should be long so that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law.

The tweet has gone viral with more than 17, 000 likes, more than 750 retweets and several remarks. Users lauded the minister's amusing tweet and shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, ''Your tweets show the level of sense of humour... Fantabulous sir...Wishing & praying for your win in upcoming elections.''

Another commented, ''A politician with negligible haters. Really enjoy your tweets.'' A third said, ''You are the most lovable politician sir, and I hope that you don't lose it because of your chosen profession ... if I was the registered voter in your constituency, I would have definitely voted for you.... wish you a lot of success...''

A fourth added, ''your sense of humour and witty nature makes you different than others leaders.''

A few days back, his humorous post about a helicopter he was riding went viral, triggering laughter. If one zooms in on the image, one can see that it says "one person at a time."

Prior to that, the minister posted an intriguing Valentine's Day message on Twitter. In a tweet, the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs wrote, "Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Hail singles!"



