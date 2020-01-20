The Amazon India Initiative That Makes Jeff Bezos 'Proud'

Jeff Bezos at an Amazon delivery station in Mumbai.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has praised one of his company's equal opportunity programs in India, saying that it makes him "proud".

"Proud of the program we have in India to hire and train deaf associates at our delivery stations," Mr Bezos wrote in a post on Sunday evening that was shared on Twitter and Instagram. "Managers learn basic sign language to be able to communicate," he said, sharing a video that shows him interacting with hearing-impaired staff at an Amazon delivery station in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In 2017, Amazon launched its first 'Silent Delivery Station' in Mumbai, the company said in a blog post dated May 2019. The last mile delivery station is "entirely managed by deaf associates" in keeping with the e-commerce giant's aim to create opportunities for the specially-abled.

Jeff Bezos added that meeting the group in Mumbai was a "moving experience" for him.

Proud of the program we have in India to hire and train deaf associates at our delivery stations. Managers learn basic sign language to be able to communicate. Meeting this group was a moving experience for me. pic.twitter.com/gGm0dvCjkX — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 19, 2020

The American billionaire's video has been viewed over 2 lakh times on Twitter, collecting a ton of responses.

Kudos to you for revolutionizing the work culture here. — Manish Rath (@manishrath) January 19, 2020

On Saturday, Mr Bezos had also tweeted about Amazon India partnering with small kirana stores all over India to utilise them as delivery points. "It's good for customers, and it helps the shop owners earn additional income," he wrote, sharing a picture that showed him delivering a package at one such Mumbai kirana store.

Amazon partners with thousands of kirana stores all over India as delivery points. It's good for customers, and it helps the shop owners earn additional income. Got to visit one in Mumbai. Thank you, Amol, for letting me deliver a package. #MSMEpic.twitter.com/VpoHUoJOIH — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 18, 2020

Amazon had revealed in a blog post last year that the company trains its hearing-impaired employees with "the help of interpreters to help them understand their role and perform at par". Amazon's two Silent Delivery Stations in Mumbai have provided employment for more than 30 hearing-impaired delivery associates.