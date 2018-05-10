The 10 Funniest 'My Culture Is Not Your Prom Dress' Memes On Twitter

Which one is your favourite?

May 10, 2018
The prom dress meme has taken over Twitter

Almost everyone by now has heard of the Chinese prom dress that sparked a major controversy in US. For the uninitiated, the online war blew up when a US teenager, Keziah Daum, wore a traditional Chinese cheongsam to her high school prom and posted pics online. She was then accused of cultural appropriation by many on Twitter.

"My culture is NOT your . . .. prom dress," a man named Jeremy Lam tweeted days later, sharing the photos she posted.

After days of heated debate on whether the dress was offensive to Chinese people, the tweet has now become a viral meme on social media, with many tweeting their own versions of it.

We rounded up the 10 best ones for you to laugh at:
 
Which one is you favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.

 

prom dress memesfunny memesmy culture memes

