The 10 Funniest 'My Culture Is Not Your Prom Dress' Memes On Twitter

The prom dress meme has taken over Twitter

My culture is not your prom dress pic.twitter.com/xEerQfzPYx - Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) May 8, 2018

My culture is NOT your prom dress pic.twitter.com/HAWgTTRECz - Martina Markota (@MartinaMarkota) May 8, 2018

My culture is not your prom dress pic.twitter.com/8Ag4gHDvzv - (@MrBatty_) May 8, 2018

My culture is not your prom dress. pic.twitter.com/DH82MNXeCL - Nidhi (@nidzk123) May 5, 2018

My culture is NOT your prom dress pic.twitter.com/RUe6d6wkUm - Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) May 4, 2018

my culture is NOT your god damn prom dress pic.twitter.com/huNDe9mH5G - Swanmeme (@swanmeme_) May 6, 2018

My culture is not your costume pic.twitter.com/YO1mIA9Imn - Sarojpkr (@sarojpkr) May 10, 2018

My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress... pic.twitter.com/XRadwpUmwx - balecideeznuts (@__danielsonn) May 10, 2018

My culture is not your fashion Linda! pic.twitter.com/VZ89jH6se6 - Grown Ups Corner (@GrownUpsCorner) May 10, 2018

My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress pic.twitter.com/jKRgIjZ7uU - Abby Wiegand (@abbywineguard) May 9, 2018

My culture is not your... oh. I guess it is. pic.twitter.com/HIUnriljes - Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) May 7, 2018

Almost everyone by now has heard of the Chinese prom dress that sparked a major controversy in US. For the uninitiated, the online war blew up when a US teenager, Keziah Daum, wore a traditional Chinese cheongsam to her high school prom and posted pics online. She was then accused of cultural appropriation by many on Twitter."My culture is NOT your . . .. prom dress," a man named Jeremy Lam tweeted days later, sharing the photos she posted.After days of heated debate on whether the dress was offensive to Chinese people, the tweet has now become a viral meme on social media, with many tweeting their own versions of it. We rounded up the 10 best ones for you to laugh at:Which one is you favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news