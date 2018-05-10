The 10 Funniest 'My Culture Is Not Your Prom Dress' Memes On Twitter

"My culture is NOT your . . .. prom dress," a man named Jeremy Lam tweeted days later, sharing the photos she posted.
After days of heated debate on whether the dress was offensive to Chinese people, the tweet has now become a viral meme on social media, with many tweeting their own versions of it.
My culture is not your prom dress pic.twitter.com/xEerQfzPYx- Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) May 8, 2018
My culture is NOT your prom dress pic.twitter.com/HAWgTTRECz- Martina Markota (@MartinaMarkota) May 8, 2018
My culture is not your prom dress pic.twitter.com/8Ag4gHDvzv- (@MrBatty_) May 8, 2018
My culture is not your prom dress. pic.twitter.com/DH82MNXeCL- Nidhi (@nidzk123) May 5, 2018
My culture is NOT your prom dress pic.twitter.com/RUe6d6wkUm- Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) May 4, 2018
my culture is NOT your god damn prom dress pic.twitter.com/huNDe9mH5G- Swanmeme (@swanmeme_) May 6, 2018
My culture is not your costume pic.twitter.com/YO1mIA9Imn- Sarojpkr (@sarojpkr) May 10, 2018
My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress... pic.twitter.com/XRadwpUmwx- balecideeznuts (@__danielsonn) May 10, 2018
My culture is not your fashion Linda! pic.twitter.com/VZ89jH6se6- Grown Ups Corner (@GrownUpsCorner) May 10, 2018
My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress pic.twitter.com/jKRgIjZ7uU- Abby Wiegand (@abbywineguard) May 9, 2018
My culture is not your... oh. I guess it is. pic.twitter.com/HIUnriljes- Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) May 7, 2018
Which one is you favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.
trending news