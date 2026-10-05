"Thank You, Captain": Woman Loses Wallet In Dubai Cab With Late Father's Last Photo, Driver Returns It Intact

Losing a wallet can be stressful, but for Vartika Sharma, an Indian expat in Dubai, it was much more than losing money or cards. Her wallet also carried the last passport-size photograph she had of her late father, making its loss deeply personal.

She shared the incident on LinkedIn. She wrote, "I rarely post on LinkedIn, but this felt worth sharing, especially because my work has brought me so close to Dubai. Today, Dubai gave me a moment I know I'll remember for a very long time."

Vartika had accidentally left her wallet in a Careem taxi while travelling through Dubai. She said the cash and cards could have been replaced, but inside was something priceless: the last passport-size photograph I have of my father before he passed away in December.

"A few hours later, Careem Care informed me that the Captain had found my wallet and kept it safe for me. The relief and gratitude I felt are difficult to put into words. We often hear stories about Dubai's honesty, kindness and humanity. Today, I experienced them personally," Vartika added.

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She said the photograph was "priceless" and admitted that she was "old-school" for carrying it with her.

When the wallet was returned, Vartika found everything exactly as she had left it. Her cash, cards and passport were still there, along with her father's photograph.

The relief soon turned into gratitude. Vartika thanked the driver, but another gesture from him left a strong impression on her. He refused to accept a tip.

Vartika also thanked the Careem Care team for making the process reassuring and seamless. She then addressed the city itself, thanking Dubai for continuing to be a place where moments like this can restore a person's faith in people.

For Vartika, what began with a lost wallet and a stressful search ended with an experience of honesty and kindness that she said she would remember for a very long time.

