Thane Resident Receives Call From Civic Body To Collect His Own Death Certificate

Chandrashekhar Desai received a call asking him to collect his own death certificate.

In a strange incident, a man in Maharashtra received a call from Thane civic body to collect his death certificate. "I received a call from Thane Municipal Corporation to collect my death certificate," Chandrashekhar Desai, a local, has alleged. When the matter was reported in the media, Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, said that it was nothing more than a technical error and assured Mr Desai that the team had been instructed to verify the list again.

"We got this list from the Pune office as we don't prepare it. It was a technical error as his name appeared in the list of deaths. We've instructed our team to verify the list and then call people for follow-up," Mr Malvi told news agency ANI.

And in the middle of and after this confusion, Twitter users found a reason to laugh a bit.

Sharing a photograph of late actor Chadwick Boseman in his Black Panther avatar, a user wrote, "Man after visiting Thane Municipal." The caption on the picture read, "As you can see, I am not dead."

Man after visiting Thane Municipal pic.twitter.com/PYIGGk1xDr — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) July 1, 2021

Here's another user sharing a meme, explaining what the man would do after collecting his certificate despite being alive.

Man while collecting his death certificate- pic.twitter.com/lcKZXegjo7 — samosa (@soulsamosa) July 1, 2021

Then there was a user, who used a still of actor Suniel Shetty from the film Hera Pheri and wrote, “That man to Thane municipal co.”

That man to Thane Municipal Co. pic.twitter.com/ziShPYHWkU — Manichand (@Desi_7Gladiator) July 1, 2021

Another shared a GIF, featuring John Snow from the epic series Games of Thrones, to show how the man must have left after receiving the call.

guy after receiving the call pic.twitter.com/GVPcEn6A46 — Skipper (@CAPT_SeaSick) July 1, 2021

Then there were a few who shared their take on what “Yamraj” will do now.

Yamraj to Municipal Corporation : pic.twitter.com/MmoY4YffXM — Salil Rana (@iSalilRana) July 1, 2021

Here are some more reactions to the story:

