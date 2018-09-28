TGIF: Almost 3 Million Views For This K9 Puppy's Reaction To Whistling

"Brace yourselves for extreme cuteness," says the post shared along with the video.

If you're in a celebratory mood what with it being Friday and the weekend being just around the corner, this video is the perfect way to rejoice. A heartwarming video shows a puppy's adorable reaction to whistling. The video makes for such an incredible watch, it's been viewed almost three million times since it was posted on September 11.

The video, less than 10 seconds long, shows a K9 puppy (police dog) in training reacting to someone whistling. The video has been shared by Woodbury Police K9 Fund, a non-profit organisation which helps in "raising funds to support the Woodbury Police K9 program by purchasing dogs, equipment and supporting training for the K9 team".

"Brace yourselves for extreme cuteness," says the post shared along with the video. It shows the puppy, named Cirrus, tilting its head to the sound of someone whistling. Watch and melt:

Isn't that just the cutest? Along with all the views, the video has also collected over 67,000 shares - and still counting.

"I would literally die for this dog," says one Facebook user. "Cirrus... you're too cute! Love those ears!" says another. "What a precious little thing," says a third.

With the video going so viral, the page shared another little treat for fans of Cirrus.

Tell us what you think of Cirrus using the comments section.