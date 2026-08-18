Terrifying Video Shows Octopus Latching Onto Fisherman's Face As He Struggles To Free Himself

Wild footage has surfaced on social media capturing the terrifying moment an octopus latched onto a fisherman's face. The marine mollusc wrapped its tentacles around his head and covered his mouth with its powerful suckers. The incident happened when Jesser Cervantes was fishing from a wooden dinghy near the Philippines last month when he reeled in the octopus, New York Post reported. The animal suddenly clung to his face, leaving Cervantes struggling to pry it loose as several tentacles tightened around his head.

At one point, the octopus covered his mouth, making the frightening encounter even more dangerous. Desperate to free himself, Cervantes grabbed a cut bamboo stem and repeatedly struck the animal until its grip began to loosen.

After several attempts, he managed to pull the octopus away and eventually dropped it back into the water. The fisherman was left catching his breath after the tense struggle. "The octopus I caught was very hard to handle. It almost ripped my face," said Cervantes.

Watch the video here:

Octopuses are remarkably well adapted for gripping surfaces. Their suckers are extremely strong and highly sensitive, allowing them to explore their surroundings through touch and chemical sensing. Each sucker can form a tight seal, while the animal's flexible body and decentralised nervous system allow it to control its limbs with remarkable precision.

The Philippines is home to a wide variety of octopus species found in its coastal waters and coral reefs, including coconut and mimic octopuses as well as the highly venomous blue-ringed octopus.