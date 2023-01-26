Terrifying Video Shows Diver's Close Encounter With Shark

The diver was unaware of the shark's presence due to poor visibility.

A dramatic close encounter between a diver and a shark was captured in a video. The clip shows a shark hitting its head on the diver. The scary encounter has gone viral on the internet.

Posted by Oddly Terrifying on Twitter, the caption of the video reads, "Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions."

The diver was lucky to escape death from a great white shark attack that nearly bites his head. The clip shows the man's head knocked by the shark's mouth as it swims past. The diver was unaware of the shark's presence due to poor visibility.

The footage first appeared on SA Spearfishing and Young Bloods Inc's (an Australian ocean adventure group) social media pages video in December 2017, according to WA today.

Watch the video:

Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023

The video was posted on Twitter this morning and so far it has amassed over 2 lakh views. A user commented, "Imagine the amount of anxiety having to swim to the surface after that interaction!"

Another user wrote, "If you encounter a shark in the water, don't run! Keep your eyes on it the whole time. Always keep an eye on it, and if you have something sharp in your hand, be sure to take it out and prepare to protect yourself."

The third user wrote, "Maybe bad visibility for us ... the shark had that situation in control 1km away."

The fourth user commented, "You're right, if a great white shark spawned 3 ft in front of me and head-butted me, I would definitely find it oddly terrifying."

According to WA today, the video was shot by the son of the diver, a salvage diver.

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video

