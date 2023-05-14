Temjen Imna Along Asks Internet To Guess Name Of Person Playing Carrom In Nagaland

In the picture, the chef is seen enjoying a game of carrom with four local men.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing and witty social media posts, knows how to keep his followers hooked. From keeping his fans updated with important life advice to posting videos showcasing the beauty and culture of his state, his posts often garner a lot of social media attention. On Saturday, he shared an interesting guessing game with his followers.

The picture shows a popular chef playing carrom with locals against the backdrop of scenic hills in Nagaland. While sharing the picture, Mr Along asked the internet to guess the name of the chef.

"Pehchan kon? Batao kon Nagaland aake carrom khel raha hai (Guess who is playing carrom after coming to Nagaland)?" reads the caption of the post. In the picture, the chef is seen enjoying a game of carrom with four local men.

Well, internet users didn't disappoint and were quick to guess the name of the chef. Many users correctly guessed that the person in the picture is the renowned celebrity chef and former judge of MasterChef India, Kunal Kapur. Meanwhile, others cracked jokes and asked the minister if the chef prepared a special dish for him.

One user wrote, ''My Favorite, Chef Kunal,'' while another wrote, ''An inspiration to all people like me who want to be a Chef, he is my favorite @ChefKunalKapur. Sir any special tips on following my dream of being a Chef.''

A third user wrote, ''Tell me one thing, did he prepare something special for you?'' The minister wittily replied that he has invited Mr Kapoor and is ''eagerly waiting'' for him. A fourth added, ''Kuch to acha pak raha hai Nagaland mein,'' (Something good is being cooked in Nagaland). Yet another added, ''Awaiting Naga Punjabi Fusion dish by Chef Kunal Kapur.''

Later, the chef posted a heartfelt post about his Nagaland visit and expressed admiration for the state's ''food, dance and music''.

He wrote, ''Travel holds a very special place in my heart. Not because of the food, people, or experience, but because of the endless memories you carry along. Here's me travelling back to the days when we could freely explore the food and traditions of India. This was discovered through my #TravelWithKunal diaries of Nagaland, where I enjoyed their traditional food, dance, and music.''

Mr Along retweeted his post and thanked him for coming to Nagaland.

"Thank you @ChefKunalKapur for coming here to Nagaland. Hope you had a wonderful visit & carried good Naga recipes along! If you're at Kohima, give me a call. Shared my no. in DM," the minister wrote.