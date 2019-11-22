Telangana Official Puts Up 'I Am Uncorrupted' Board In Office

The bright red installation reads I don't take bribes and "I am uncorrupted"

An official working at the Electricity Board in Karimnagar district, Telangana, has installed a huge board saying "I am uncorrupted" in his chamber. Podeti Ashok, an Additional Divisional Engineer in the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) office, says that he was forced to take the step after receiving multiple bribe offers.

The bright red installation reads "Nenu Lancham Theesukonu" in Telugu (I don't take bribes) and "I am uncorrupted" below that. It was installed about 40 days ago, and has recently garnered a lot of attention on social media, reports The Hindu.

Kareemnagar: Podeti Ashok, Additional Divisional Engineer at Electricity Board has put a board, "I Am Uncorrupted" at his office reportedly after the death of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, who was burnt alive at her office. #Telanganapic.twitter.com/Pr9RkwiZSH - ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

According to The News Minute, Podeti Ashok has been working in the electrical department for the past 14 years. Through the course of his career, he says, he has been harassed by people offering him money to get work done.

"In our office, every day a new set of people come to the office and offer bribes. I was tired of repeating the same thing, that I don't take bribes. Finally, when I had had enough, I thought I should put up a notice which will clear all their doubts," Mr Ashok told The News Minute.

He also said that he is facing hostility from his co-workers because of the board, as they feel he is calling the whole department corrupt.

"All I mean to say is: I am against corruption. I am not saying that the others are corrupt. I want to clarify this," said Mr Ashok.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.