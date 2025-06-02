Teen Flips Burgers In Graduation Cap And Gown, Internet Goes Wild With Rs 1.5 Crore College Fund

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Georgia teenager, Mykale Baker, went to work after graduation. He worked at Burger King while still wearing his graduation attire. A local woman initiated a fundraiser for his college education.

A high school teenager in the US state of Georgia who immediately went to work at Burger King after collecting his diploma at the graduation ceremony has been receiving kindness from the internet. Mykale Baker, 18, was back flipping burgers, dressed in his graduation clothes, when his story caught a local mom's eye who secretly set up a fundraiser for his college education. The "From Burger King to a College Dream" fund started for him has skyrocketed to nearly Rs 1.5 crore ($176,000) as of Monday (Jun 2) morning.

The online fundraiser was intended to raise Rs 51.3 lakh ($60,000) only, but inspired by Mr Baker's humble attitude towards work and studies, it exceeded the goal within days of being set up.

"I feel happy. I just want to say thank you to my parents and all the people that see the good in me and believe in me, and donated all that money to me," Mr Baker told 11 Alive.

Mr Baker graduated from Mills Creek High School on May 21 and was seen hours later at the Burger King in Dacula to cater to the late-night rush. He was still wearing his graduation stole and medals while donning plastic gloves to bag orders at the fast food joint.

Mr Baker's quiet demeanour and work ethic caught Maria Mendoza's eye, who was in the outlet at the time. She recorded a video and posted it on social media, where it instantly went viral.

"While many graduates spent the night celebrating with friends and family, one young man quietly showed the world what determination looks like. Just after receiving his diploma, still proudly wearing his medal, he reported to his shift at Burger King," read the GoFundMe page description, set up by Ms Mendoza.

"He didn't do it for attention. He doesn't even know his story went viral. But thousands of people were moved by his dedication, humility, and work ethic," it added.

A few days later, Ms Mendoza returned to the Burger King and showed Mr Baker the thousands of dollars raised for his future. The teen was brought to tears over the generosity of the kind stranger and the internet and offered hugs to both his mother and Ms Mendoza in a second heartfelt video.