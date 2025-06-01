Advertisement

Watch: Israel Becomes First Country To Shoot Down Enemy Drones With Laser Weapon

Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, these energy weapons direct an intense beam of light at a target and use heat to damage or destroy it.

Israel intercepted enemy drones using its laser beam weapon system.
Israel is the first nation to deploy laser weapons against enemy drones.
Developed by Rafael, these lasers damage targets with intense heat.
Successful interceptions reportedly saved civilian lives and assets.

Israel has become the first country in the world to use laser weapons to shoot down enemy drones during the ongoing war in Gaza. The Israeli Air Force's Aerial Defense Array used the prototype laser air defences during the "Swords of Iron War" to reach a significant milestone in modern warfare, where the use of laser weapons has long been theorised.

Developed by Israel-based defence company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, these energy weapons direct an intense beam of light at a target and use heat to damage or destroy it.

"Throughout the current war, the IAF, including its Aerial Defense Array soldiers, studied and deployed the laser systems in the field, achieving outstanding interception rates that saved civilian lives and protected national assets," Rafael said in a statement.

Brigadier General Yehuda Elmakayes, head of the ministry's defence and research directorate, confirmed that the use of prototypes "culminated" with the "world's first successful high-power laser interceptions on the battlefield".

"We are currently integrating these insights into the systems under development, while expanding the range of laser-based systems to protect Israeli civilians and IDF forces," he said.

Laser beam weapon in action

Video shared by Israel's Ministry of Defense showcased the laser weapon system in action as it made at least three interceptions. In one of the skirmishes, the laser could be seen igniting the drone's wingtip, causing it to burn and crash.

These enemy flying weapons appeared similar to the types of drone threats Israel has faced from Hamas, Hezbollah, as well as the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The drones have a crucifix-like design with a V-tail at the rear.

The Israeli military intends to use the laser system in tandem with the powerful Iron Beam system," a larger network of similar systems that's in the works. Experts believe that laser systems are useful for eliminating cheaper enemy targets like drones rather than spending expensive missile interceptors.

