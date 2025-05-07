Techie Claims Rs 1 Crore Salary Is The New Norm In India, Internet Divided

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Walmart employee claims Rs 1 crore salaries are no longer unusual. They noted techies with 4-5 years’ experience earning over Rs 1 crore. The post sparked a debate on salary expectations in the Indian tech sector.

A Walmart employee has sparked a discussion among the Indian tech community after claiming that earning Rs 1 crore annually is no longer considered an outlier. In a post shared on the anonymous professional community platform Blind, the Walmart employee claimed that he has met multiple techies with four to five years of professional experience who earn Rs 1 crore or more. He also shared that he has 13 years of experience, but to him, earning this amount felt like an "uphill task".

"Indian tech salaries have levelled up, the Walmart employee titled his Blind post. "For someone with 13 years experience, a 1 Cr CTC seemed like an uphill task starting then, but then I see someone with 4-5 years making 1 Cr," he wrote in the post, asking, "Is it just me or is this the norm now?" The user also included a poll asking users what, in their opinion, is a decent salary for a data engineer with 13 years of experience.

Take a look at the post below:

Interestingly, responses to the post were divided. 38.2% felt that a salary above 1.5 crore is decent, while 34.1% felt that Rs 75 lakh is decent. About 27.6% also felt that a salary above Rs 1 crore per annum is decent.

The post triggered a discussion on Indian salaries. "I hope this discussion is only about top paying product companies. Because if you include all companies including WITCH, then median salary for 7-9 yoe would be around 15LPA," commented one user.

"This is definitely not the norm. There are only a select few companies paying this salary. I am talking to some companies where they are paying 25L for mid level engineer. And its extremely hard to get a callback from the companies paying this high. There is extreme competition. Also the companies paying 25L also have sky high expectations with system design etc," said another.

"75L is just as good. These 1 cr plus salaries are the outliers and not the norm for people with less than 10 yoe. Very few companies pay that kind of money for that level of experience. But yes, there are companies that pay that much," wrote a third user.

"Are you a tech lead or something? The above ranges are for I think tech leads or architects/staff levels," commented one user.