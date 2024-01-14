Internet Remembers Teacher Who Spent His Final Hours Grading Students In Hospital

The post has amassed 71,000 likes on Instagram.

Teachers play a very important role in the lives of students. They teach, inspire, nurture and raise them to be the best version of themselves. Some teachers go the extra mile for their students to make them feel valued and loved. In an inspiring example of his commitment and love for his students, a teacher made sure all of his students' work was graded hours before he died.

A picture of the teacher working on his laptop from his hospital bed was shared by his daughter Sandra Venegas in 2020. The touching moment has gone viral again on social media. The teacher made the effort to bring his laptop and charger even though he was having a health problem and knew he was going to the emergency room. He finished grading every student and tragically died the next day.

It was recently shared by an Instagram page 'Not So Common Facts'. While sharing the story, they wrote, "Sandra Venegas captured this poignant image of her father before his final moments in the hospital. Despite knowing he was heading to the emergency room, he made sure to pack his laptop and charger to fulfil his responsibilities as a dedicated teacher. Tragically, he passed away the following day."

"In a heartfelt post, Sandra acknowledges the immense effort teachers put in, often going unrecognized. Even amidst a pandemic and personal health struggles, teachers remain committed to fulfilling their duties," they added.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 71,000 likes.

"This breaks my heart. Poor guy may his soul rest in peace," said a user.

"Man... some of these teachers really don't get paid enough or enough credit anymore," commented a person.

A third added, "Teachers deserve our respect and admiration. We all had that one teacher that never gave up on us. I pray this man finds peace."

"My parents are both teachers, and I get to see the immense amount of work that they put in for their students, so much of it goes unrecognised, and they have a genuine care for what they're doing and the lives they're impacting. Respect to all teachers, may this man rest in peace," added another person.

"Greatest Teacher of All Time," remarked a person.

A user said, "Definitely was the teacher the students loved."

