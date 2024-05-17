Teacher Cracks Up Over Student's Hilarious Answers, Awards 5 Marks For Creativity

The student's answers were wildly off-base and downright funny.

A video of a student's exam answer sheet has gone viral on social media, leaving everyone in stitches. The answer sheet, from a Hindi exam, features some truly out-there responses that had the teacher both facepalming and laughing out loud.

The video, shared on Instagram by the account @n2154j, showcases the student's unique perspective on grammar concepts. When asked, "What is a Sanyukt Vyanjan (compound consonant)?" the student replied with a food metaphor: "Matar Paneer and all mixed vegetables are combined dishes."

The answer to "What is called past tense?" was equally creative: "When the past comes in the form of our past, it is called the past." The student continued the humour for "What is called plural?" with, "The daughter-in-law who listens to the words of her in-laws is called plural."

While the teacher technically had to mark the answers wrong, they couldn't resist awarding the student 5 marks out of 10 for sheer amusement. "These 5 numbers are for your brain, son!" the teacher wrote on the answer sheet.

The video has sparked a wave of laughter online, with many viewers arguing the student deserves full marks for their comedic genius. The comment section overflowed with smiling emojis, a testament to the infectious humour of the answers.

However, scepticism arose in the comments section. One user pointed out that the student's and teacher's handwriting appeared suspiciously similar. "Student and teacher have the same writing; we have to apply wisdom even in copying," the user commented, implying a possibility that the answer sheet might be staged.

"The writing in questions and answers is the same," wrote another user.