Teacher Asks First Graders To Draw A Picture Of Her. Results Are So Wholesome

First graders draw their teacher and results are hilarious

Art is the best way to express yourself and unleash your hidden creativity. Nishat, a school teacher, from Pakistan's capital Islamabad, recently asked her students to draw a picture of her. She posted a masked selfie for reference on Twitter. “Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here's a reference picture of how I looked,” she wrote. The school teacher then posted the results of her young students on a Twitter thread.

Check out the tweet here:

Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here's a reference picture of how I looked: pic.twitter.com/vhC6bwXIf7 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

In the Twitter thread, she posted drawings of her students and rated them for their efforts. Ms Nishat posted a picture with the caption, “Off to a flimsy start, but love the hair. The body is giving me vodka bottle. But overall, 5/10.” In the second picture, she wrote, “I have been meaning to shave my head for a while and I see a reflection of that dream in this. The hands look like clouds though, so 4.5/10.” "Patriotic vibes super opposite to the real Nishat. The eye lashes are super on fleek. Don't know what's going on with the dress but will give it a 6.5/10,” she rated the third picture.

The iPhone had me on the floor. Love how bitchy my eyes look. There's a great deal of attention to detail. I'll give it an 8/10 pic.twitter.com/x2gBdYnu4H — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

The post has amassed 3,281 likes and 165 retweets so far. Twitter users were impressed with students' efforts and creativity. One of them wrote, “They are drawing it much better than what I would have managed….Last year I drew a mango for my nephew and my aunt couldn't recognise the fruit.” Another user commented, “You can tell the personality of each child by the pressure they have applied and the detail or lack of it. Then, what part of your face has drawn their attention.” “This thread is so wholesome. Day made,” the third wrote.

