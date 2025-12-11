Tax Return Issues And Delays 2025: Some Common ITR Filing Errors And How To Fix Them

Tax Return Issues And Delays 2025: Tax returns this year have caused a state of confusion. The deadline for submitting Income Tax Returns (ITR) for AY 2025-26 ended on September 16, 2025, and a majority of people have received the refund. But many taxpayers are still waiting for their money, with some even posting their queries on social media platforms to seek advice. In a recent post on X, one user asked, "I submitted my tax return in April, and I have yet to receive my refund." Another user on Reddit asked, "Still Waiting FOR the IT refund."

Here we decode what could go wrong while filing income tax returns (ITR), and how to fix those errors.

Filing ITR can be a daunting task, and mistakes are common. In case someone is still waiting for their tax refund, it's highly likely that the mistake could have been done while filing.

Some common mistakes and how to correct them:

Wrong Form: An Incorrect ITR form for your income type can lead to delays or even rejection of returns.

Incorrect Personal Details: Errors in name, PAN, or bank details can cause issues with refund processing.

Wrong Income Details: Incorrect salary and interest can lead to notices or delays.

Unreported Income: Failing to report all income sources, including foreign assets or gifts, can attract penalties.

Incorrect Deductions: If a taxpayer has claimed ineligible deductions or has missed out on eligible ones, the refund can be impacted.

Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Issues with a mismatch between Aadhaar and PAN can cause delays in refunds.

Ways To Correct ITR Errors

1. File a Revised Return: Submit a revised return under Section 139(5) before December 31, 2025, to correct errors or omissions.

According to the official website, a return of income can be revised at any time, three months before the end of the assessment year or before the assessment, whichever is earlier.

"If a person after furnishing the return finds any mistake, omission or any wrong statement, then return should be revised within prescribed time limit," as per official website.

"If original return has filed in paper format or manually, then technically it cannot be revised by online mode or electronically."

"Revised return can be filed online under section 139(5)."

The system also enables the filing of an updated return under Section 139. As per the government, an updated return can be filed by any person irrespective of the fact whether such person has already filed the original, belated or revised return for the relevant assessment year or not. "An updated return can be filed at any time within 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year," the government statement states.

2. Rectification Request: The taxpayers can file a rectification request under Section 154 in case of mistakes, like arithmetical errors and incorrect tax credits.

3. Verify Return: Always make sure to e-verify within 30 days of filing to avoid delays.