Tattoo-Crazy Man Who Blacked Out Eyeballs Shares Wedding Photo

Soren Lorenson with his wife Kailey.

A man who has more than 200 tattoos on his body has shared a good news with his fans - that he is now a married man. Soren Lorenson, who calls himself the Neon Demon, made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo with his wife Kailey.

“I'm in love, I'm in love and I don't care who knows it,” Lorenson said in the post.

The tattoo enthusiast has spent more than $50,000 on his demonic body art. Lorenson told the Daily Star that his family has disowned him due to his extreme body art.

The 28-year-old also said that his family has been praying for him to get help.

“My entire extended family hates my tattoos and makes no effort to ever talk to me or reach out ever since I first got my face done,” he told the Daily Star.

“My parents love me and support me but they have told me numerous times that I need to pray for god's help and that they will never understand me,” he added.

But Lorenson said his fans have been very supportive.

“Dopest couple on IG,” one Instagram user commented. “Your beautiful boy turned into a married man. [He] is the best and he deserves the world all his true fans love him. The best couple of Instagram,” another user said, congratulating Lorenson.

He wore a black hoodie on his wedding day with the words “Humans Are Garbage” printed on it. The bride too wore black on her big day.

She later shared a photo of Lorenson with the caption: “My handsome husband.”

Lorenson got his first tattoo at the age of 18. But he went to great extremes recently after blacking out his eyeballs.