Mother Of German Tattoo Artist Claims Daughter 'Still Alive' After Hamas Attack

The mother, Ricarda Louk has demanded the German government's help

The mother of a 22-year-old German tattoo artist believed to have been killed by the Hamas group at Supernova music festival has claimed her daughter is still alive but critical, according to The Independent.

The mother, Ricarda Louk has demanded the German government's help in getting the Shani Louk to safety, reported Spiegel. The video of a partially naked unconscious woman inside a pick-up truck went viral, Ms Louk was recognised by her distinctive tattoos and dreadlocks.

"You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!" she said in a brief message to German outlet Bild. "We shouldn't argue about questions of jurisdiction now!"

"We now have further information that Shani is alive, but has a severe head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical," the desperate mother explained in a brief recording.

"We ask - no, we demand that the German government act quickly," she continued.

"This is really my desperate call to the entire country of Germany to help me get my Shani back home healthy."

It was previously reported that the tattoo artist was raped and killed before the attackers paraded her naked body in their truck, New York Postreported.

Ms Louk was attending the music festival and clips on social media had shown Ms Louk dancing and singing with her friends just hours before the Hamas group launched a surprise attack.

Around 260 bodies were recovered from the festival site.

Earlier, in an appeal Ms Louk's mother held a picture of her daughter and said, "This morning my daughter, Shani Nicole Louk, a German citizen, was kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas."

She added, "We were sent a video in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip."

"I ask you to send us any help or any news. Thank you very much."