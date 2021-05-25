Tata Steel To Continue Salary For Families Of Employees Who Die Of Covid

Tata Steel has announced social security schemes for Covid-affected employees

Tata Steel has announced social security schemes for the family members of employees affected by Covid-19. The company announced on Sunday that under the scheme, if an employee dies of Covid, their family would receive their last-drawn salary till the time the employee would have turned 60. "Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee," the company said in a statement released on social media. They will also be able to avail medical benefits and housing facilities, the statement added.

In addition to this, if a frontline employee gets infected while on the job and dies, the company will bear all the expenses of their children's education till they graduate.

"Tata Steel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times," the Jamshedpur-based company said on Twitter while announcing the schemes.

#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021

The announcement has earned the company much praise and appreciation on social media.

"Huge respect for Tata Steel," wrote one Twitter user.

"Thank you Ratan Tata for inspiring the corporate world again," said another.

Thank you🙏 @RNTata2000 for inspiring the corporate world again. Tata Steel would continue to pay monthly salary to the family of all employees who die due to COVID-19 till their retirement age along with medical benefits and residential facilities. pic.twitter.com/S8Hd5ZKouu — Moon (@Urlostmoon) May 25, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

#TataSteel steel would continue to pay monthly salary to the family of all employees who dies due to #corona. Till the retirement of deceased i.e 60 year's. Salute to you sir @RNTata2000 — M Rakesh Kumar (@MRakesh56411549) May 24, 2021

In a first of its kind decision taken by any corpotate steel Tata Steel has rolled out a social security scheme for its employees, under which,nearest kin of an employee who dies of Covid, will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased along with the housing pic.twitter.com/E5jQHsYSEg — Anil choubey( Speaker & Packaging Expert ) (@anilchoubeyji) May 24, 2021

Tata Steel was among the several steel manufacturers that responded to Centre's call for ramping up oxygen production amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to official figures released by the Steel Ministry, out of the 4,435 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen supplied by steel plants to various parts of the country, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) supplied 1,485 MT, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd supplied 158 MT and Tata Steel supplied 1,154 MT.

