Covid Pandemic: Steel Plants Ramp Up Supply Of Liquid Oxygen

Steel plants have ramped up supply of liquid oxygen across the country

Steel plants across the country have ramped up supply of the essential liquid medical oxygen from 538 metric tonnes per day from a month ago period, to more than 4,000 metric tonnes, with supplies touching 4,435 metric tonnes on May 17, 2021.

According to official figures released by the Steel Ministry, out of the 4,435 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen supplied by steel plants to various parts of the country, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) supplied 1,485 MT, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd supplied 158 MT and Tata Steel supplied 1,154 MT.

Apart from them, JSW Steel also supplied 1,162MT of liquid oxgen to various parts of the country.

Steel plants have ramped up daily production capacities, including diverting liquid nitrogen and argon production capacity towards production of additional quantities of liquid medical oxygen.