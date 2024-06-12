Tamil Nadu Producer Thanks Elon Musk For Making His Film 'World Famous' With Meme

The meme garnered renewed attention after Elon Musk shared it

Elon Musk's love for sharing hilarious memes on X is no secret. The Tesla CEO on Tuesday shared a popular Indian meme to take a dig at Apple over its integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT. The meme, titled "How intelligence works," shows a man and a woman sharing coconut water, with the text suggesting how Apple's partnership with OpenAI could result in unwanted data sharing. The meme is said to be from the 2017 Tamil movie 'Thappattam' and has been shared on social media on previous occasions as well.

However, the meme garnered renewed attention after Mr Musk shared it. Elated by the response, the producer of 'Thappattam' thanked the billionaire for making his movie poster ''world-famous".

"My thanks to Elon Musk for making my movie "Thappattam" poster world-famous," Adham Bava wrote on X, while sharing two similar posters of the movie. Notably, Mr Bava has worked predominantly in the Tamil movie industry.

See the post here:

My thanks to Elon Musk for making my movie thappattam poster world famous..😁🙏🏻@elonmuskhttps://t.co/LRQ7teFgznpic.twitter.com/pg9DRMImFa — Adham Bava (@adham_bava) June 11, 2024

Several users congratulated the film producer and posted a variety of responses in the comment section. ''Wow! Congrats,'' wrote one user while another commented, ''Say thanks to meme creators.''

Previously, Mr Musk threatened to ban Apple devices at his companies after the US tech giant announced its partnership with OpenAI. In a post on X, he wrote, "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation." The CEO also mentioned that visitors would need to check in their Apple devices at the door, where they would be stored in a Faraday cage.

In response, Apple clarified that it was using its own AI and that the OpenAI integration was optional, assuring users their data would not be logged. The company said GPT4o-powered Siri and other apps on iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will ask permission each time to share data and allow access to ChatGPT without creating an account.